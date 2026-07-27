How MRF’s 102-member promoter family has stayed united for 80 years

New Delhi, Bengaluru: MRF Ltd's promoter group comprises 102 individuals - arguably the largest family shareholding base in any listed Indian company. Yet, remarkably, the company has seen no public family disputes in the 80 years since its inception.
MRF, the country’s largest tyre-maker, published its annual report last week, which detailed the shareholding pattern of the promoter group, which owns 27.77% of the company at the end of June 2026. Thirteen promoter entities own about 16% of the shares, while the 102 individual family members own the remaining nearly 12%.
So, what makes MRF founder KM Mammen Mappillai's family work harmoniously with other family members, who own the Malayala Manorama newspaper, and many of whom are third-generation scions?
Family discipline
Academics and investors say the company's disciplined approach and conscious effort to stay out of the limelight have helped minimise disputes and internal divisions—issues that have plagued several prominent business families, including the Murugappa, Bajaj and Reliance groups, and more recently surfaced within the Kirloskar Group, Godfrey Phillips, and between Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and sister Sugandha Hiremath.