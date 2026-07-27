How MRF’s 102-member promoter family has stayed united for 80 years

New Delhi, Bengaluru: MRF Ltd's promoter group comprises 102 individuals - arguably the largest family shareholding base in any listed Indian company. Yet, remarkably, the company has seen no public family disputes in the 80 years since its inception.
New Delhi, Bengaluru: MRF Ltd's promoter group comprises 102 individuals - arguably the largest family shareholding base in any listed Indian company. Yet, remarkably, the company has seen no public family disputes in the 80 years since its inception.
MRF, the country’s largest tyre-maker, published its annual report last week, which detailed the shareholding pattern of the promoter group, which owns 27.77% of the company at the end of June 2026. Thirteen promoter entities own about 16% of the shares, while the 102 individual family members own the remaining nearly 12%.
MRF, the country’s largest tyre-maker, published its annual report last week, which detailed the shareholding pattern of the promoter group, which owns 27.77% of the company at the end of June 2026. Thirteen promoter entities own about 16% of the shares, while the 102 individual family members own the remaining nearly 12%.
So, what makes MRF founder KM Mammen Mappillai's family work harmoniously with other family members, who own the Malayala Manorama newspaper, and many of whom are third-generation scions?
Family discipline
Academics and investors say the company's disciplined approach and conscious effort to stay out of the limelight have helped minimise disputes and internal divisions—issues that have plagued several prominent business families, including the Murugappa, Bajaj and Reliance groups, and more recently surfaced within the Kirloskar Group, Godfrey Phillips, and between Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and sister Sugandha Hiremath.
MRF shuns media interactions, and the company did not reply to a Mint questionnaire. At least three investors and two former independent directors declined to speak about the company, while a few agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.
“I am not in a position to talk much about them. They are a closed group and don’t like being discussed. I will honour that principle and their trust,” said a Mumbai-based investor who owns more than 1% of the company.
Members of the Mammen family hold operational roles in the company while the other family members own shares of MRF.
"Distribution of shares across family members ensures that ownership is not concentrated in an individual or a specific branch while accommodating the interests of all family branches,” Kavil Ramachandran, former family business and entrepreneurship professor and senior advisor at Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise at the Indian School of Business, said.
“Maintaining a low profile in public is strategic to minimise the creation of silos and power centres within the family. They consider ownership as a responsibility to create and preserve wealth across generations. The family has been known for such discipline, which has helped them stay together and avoid divisions of business,” Ramachandran said.
"All the branches of the family hold at least one family council meeting annually to discuss all the matters. While it's not clear whether their constitution is on paper, they do follow a set of rules and ethics to guide their conduct," one of the executives cited earlier said.
Long legacy
To understand how the shareholding has been divided among the family, it is first important to look at how the family is branched. Kandathil Varghese Mappillai founded Malayala Manorama in 1888 in Kottayam, Kerala. His nephew KC Mammen Mappillai took charge after Varghese Mappillai's demise.
KC Mammen Mappillai had eight sons and a daughter, which branched out the Malayala Manorama family. One of his sons, KM Mammen Mappillai, went on to start MRF as a toy balloon manufacturing unit in Chennai (then known as Madras) in 1946, and within 15 years the company began making tyres after a collaboration with US-based Mansfield Tyre and Rubber.
The company went public in 1961 and, owing to its tightly held share base, now has the highest-priced individual stock in India, trading at around ₹130,000 per share.
KM Mammen Mappillai, who passed away in 2003, had three sons, KM Mammen, Ravi Mammen, and Arun Mammen and a daughter, Ramani Joseph.
While Ravi Mammen passed away in 1990, the two sons, KM Mammen and Arun Mammen, helm the board as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, today. Ramani Joseph is on the board of other Group companies, including Coastal Rubber Equipment Private Ltd.
“Ownership is typically concentrated among a smaller number of individuals or family branches headed by a patriarch. The MRF ownership structure is noteworthy because it appears to have retained a broad family ownership base over time,” said Varsha Khattri, associate professor of marketing at Delhi-based FORE School of Management.
“Such longevity usually depends on clearly understood decision rights, disciplined succession planning, professional management and a shared acceptance that the institution must remain larger than any one family member,” she added.
The founder's third generation continues to be actively involved in the business - again a rarity among family-run businesses in the country. KM Mammen’s elder son, Rahul, is the managing director of MRF, while the younger son, Samir Thariyan Mappillai, is an executive director. Mammen’s nephew, Varun, who is the son of late Ravi Mammen, is also on the board, along with KM Mammen’s wife Ambika Mammen and Arun Mammen’s wife Cibi Mammen.
Malyala Manorama has also been granted shares of MRF, which is today run by Mammen Mathew, the son of MRF founder's brother KM Mathew.
“Second generation or third generation of a family no longer interested in running their family’s business just reinforces what I’ve said for some time: Haveli ki umar saath saal (meaning the life of a business house is 60 years),” Gurcharan Das, author and former chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble India, told Mint in an earlier interaction.
In addition to the nearly 28% stake owned by the promoters, another about 15% stake is held by two not-for-profit entities, which were set up by the Mammen family members, but are classified as public investors.
MOWI Foundation was set up in 1990 as the MRF Officers Welfare Institute by K.M. Mammen Mappillai, two of his sons and four senior company executives, according to filings made to the ministry of corporate affairs. MOWI Foundation is MRF’s single-largest shareholder, owning 11.98%. A second not-for-profit entity, Evertrue Charitable and Educational Foundation, which is also classified as a public investor owning 2.99%, was also set up by members of the promoter families of the MRF Group.
Three of the four directors of Evertrue are also directors of MOWI.