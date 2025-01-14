Centre asks MSME drugmakers to submit action plans on quality compliance in 3 months or risk closure
SummaryThe Indian government wants micro, small, and medium drugmakers to meet WHO GMP standards by the end of 2025 or face shutdown. However, small companies have sought extensions, citing financial and staffing challenges in meeting compliance requirements.
New Delhi: The government plans to give micro, small and medium drugmakers three months to submit their action plans to upgrade plants and comply with the World Health Organization’s good manufacturing practices (GMP) for life-saving medicines by the end of 2025, failing which they will have to shut down.