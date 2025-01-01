Mswipe bets big on international expansion
SummaryMswipe is expanding into Malaysia, Nepal, and the UK to boost its international business, which it aims to grow from 10% to 40% of revenue in three years, following successful pivots and higher margins in global markets.
Alpha Wave Global-backed payments fintech Mswipe is expanding its international network into three new regions to take advantage of higher margins, said co-founder and chief executive Ketan Patel, following a series of pivots in the business and marginal growth in revenue in the last fiscal.