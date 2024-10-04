Why MUFG is the favourite to win Yes Bank's hand
Summary
- While SMBC and Emirates NBD balked at the regulatory cap on voting rights in private banks, MUFG, which was earlier keen on buying HDB Financial, does not see the cap as a deal-breaker.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has emerged as the favourite to acquire a majority stake in Yes Bank as it is agreeable to the regulatory cap on voting rights in private banks, three people aware of the matter said. Meanwhile, other potential bidders Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) and Emirates NBD see the 26% voting rights cap as a deal-breaker.