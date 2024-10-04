In the absence of an appropriate promoter, Yes Bank's ability to compete with rivals in terms of products, services or network expansion to speed up growth in advances and deposits has suffered. Also, large domestic banks which had come to the lender's rescue in 2020 by picking up crucial stakes in Yes Bank, are now stuck with neither Yes Bank's shares gaining momentum nor too many large strategic buyers coming forward to buy them out. This, coupled with the restrictions on voting rights, has slowed the stake sale process.