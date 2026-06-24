MUFG consolidates Ganesha Fund with Dragon, eyes $600 million second fund

Priyamvada C
1 min read24 Jun 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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MUFG aims to strengthen its role as a bridge between Japanese and global investors and India's startup ecosystem.
Summary
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will merge Ganesha Fund's operations with Dragon Funds, enhancing investment processes in India. The new fund aims to raise $600 million, focusing on growth-stage technology companies globally, especially in India.

MUMBAI: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and its subsidiary MUFG Bank will integrate the operating functions of the Ganesha Fund, an entity that invests in startups in India, with Dragon Funds to consolidate management of the corpus.

MUFG Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Mars Equity and its managed equity funds, collectively referred to as Dragon Funds, will consider setting up a second fund with a target of $600 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

MUFG will consolidate Ganesha’s equity investment processes and portfolio management functions within Dragon Funds, strengthening the platform that provides growth capital to global mid- to late-stage technology companies, including those in India, and underscoring the Japanese company’s commitment to this region.

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Dragon Funds, launched in 2023, invests in growth-stage technology and technology-enabled companies across the world, with India as a core focus. The investment firm has backed Indian startups including Meesho, Zepto, MoEngage and KreditBee through its previous $500 million global fund. The second fund will attract domestic and international investors with opportunities in high-growth markets around the world, including India.

Through the integrated management of Ganesha by Dragon Funds, MUFG will deepen its relationships with India’s startup and technology ecosystem. It will act as a bridge between Japanese and global investors and operating companies.

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MUFG network

MUFG Bank operates a six-location network across India, providing a range of corporate banking services, including deposits, lending and domestic and cross-border foreign exchange transactions.

It has partnerships with local banks and non-bank financial institutions. In April, MUFG Bank completed its acquisition of a 20% stake worth 39,618 crore ($4.4 billion) in Indian non-bank lender Shriram Finance.

MUFG’s positioning of India as a market of critical strategic importance comes as the country establishes itself as a high-growth market expected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

Also Read | Shriram Finance expects cost of funds to fall 1% post MUFG capital infusion

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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