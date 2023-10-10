Mukesh Ambani now richest Indian on Hurun List, beats Gautam Adani to top spot
Mukesh Ambani now richest Indian on Hurun List, beats Gautam Adani to the top spot
Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, as per Hurun India Rich List 2023. Mukesh Ambani (66) reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, who experienced a substantial decline in wealth due to the Hindenburg effect. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has surged from ₹165,100 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹808,700 crore, marking an impressive four-fold increase.