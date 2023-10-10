Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, as per Hurun India Rich List 2023. Mukesh Ambani (66) reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, who experienced a substantial decline in wealth due to the Hindenburg effect. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has surged from ₹165,100 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹808,700 crore, marking an impressive four-fold increase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hurun India and 360 Wealth today released the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.

Following the Hindenburg report, Gautam Adani (61), the chairman of the Adani group, slipped to the second position and experienced a staggering decrease in wealth amounting to ₹6,19,000 crore within a year. Gautam Adani slipped to the second position with a wealth of ₹474,800 crore. With a total wealth of ₹2,78,500 crore as of 2023, Cyrus S Poonawalla has maintained his position at number three.

In the list, Shiv Nadar is placed at the fourth spot with a wealth of ₹2,28,900 crore, followed by Gopichand Hinduja & family at ₹1,76,500 crore. Dilip Shanghvi is at the sixth spot with ₹1,64,300 crore.

LN Mittal & family at number seven position with ₹1,62,300 crore. Radhakishan Damani & family at the number eight position with a wealth of Rs1,43,900 crore.

With ₹1,25,600 and ₹1,20,700 crore, Kumar Mangalam Birla & family, and Niraj Bajaj & family are in number ninth and tenth positions respectively on Hurun India Rich List 2023.

"With 1,319 individuals now possessing ₹1,000 crore or more, we are witnessing a remarkable surge, up by 76 per cent over the last five years. The cumulative wealth of our listers has surged to ₹109 lakh crore, surpassing the combined GDP of Singapore, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. This year’s list highlights the immense entrepreneurial spirit of the country, with 64 per cent being self-made," Yatin Shah, Co-Founder of 360 ONE and Joint CEO, of 360 ONE Wealth, said.

360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 – Top 10 wealth growth over five years 1)Mukesh Ambani- ₹808,700 crore

2)Gautam Adani- ₹474,800 crore

3) Cyrus S Poonawalla- ₹2,78,500 crore

4) Shiv Nadar- ₹2,28,900 crore

5) Gopichand Hinduja- ₹1,76,500

6) Dilip Shanghvi - ₹1,64,300

7) LN Mittal & family- ₹1,62,300

8) Radhakishan Damani- ₹1,43,900

9) Kumar Mangalam Birla- ₹1,25,600

10) Niraj Bajaj- ₹1,20,700

Interestingly, India has 259 billionaires, up 38 compared to last year.

