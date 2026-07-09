Mukesh Bansal's Nurix moves beyond voice AI to bet on workflow automation

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) startup Nurix is expanding its horizons, moving up from focusing purely on voice-based solutions to automating complex business workflows, according to its founders.
"Our intention from day one has been to run autopilot enterprises. Conversational AI was just a clearly measurable entry point," said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nurix. “Now that our voice AI customers are stabilized and happy, we are already extending that same reliability to their back-office and operational workflows."
This shift comes as venture capital firms in India grow increasingly bullish on AI disrupting traditional services—especially routine business processes that can be automated with minimal human intervention.
Funds such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Stellaris Venture Partners, Accel and TVS Capital Funds have been actively investing in companies looking to disrupt the services sector. Last year, Bessemer unveiled a road map on how it expected AI to disrupt the IT services sector.