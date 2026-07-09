Mukesh Bansal's Nurix moves beyond voice AI to bet on workflow automation

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) startup Nurix is expanding its horizons, moving up from focusing purely on voice-based solutions to automating complex business workflows, according to its founders.
Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) startup Nurix is expanding its horizons, moving up from focusing purely on voice-based solutions to automating complex business workflows, according to its founders.
"Our intention from day one has been to run autopilot enterprises. Conversational AI was just a clearly measurable entry point," said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nurix. “Now that our voice AI customers are stabilized and happy, we are already extending that same reliability to their back-office and operational workflows."
"Our intention from day one has been to run autopilot enterprises. Conversational AI was just a clearly measurable entry point," said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nurix. “Now that our voice AI customers are stabilized and happy, we are already extending that same reliability to their back-office and operational workflows."
This shift comes as venture capital firms in India grow increasingly bullish on AI disrupting traditional services—especially routine business processes that can be automated with minimal human intervention.
Funds such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Stellaris Venture Partners, Accel and TVS Capital Funds have been actively investing in companies looking to disrupt the services sector. Last year, Bessemer unveiled a road map on how it expected AI to disrupt the IT services sector.
“IT services firms are solving a different problem. They can bolt AI onto a services model, but you're still paying for headcount and time, and the system doesn't get more reliable or affordable as you scale,” Bansal said.
While Nurix declined to name its specific clients, it said its technology has already automated the vendor onboarding and management system of a large e-commerce firm, as well as an end-to-end marketing stack for a global insurance enterprise.
Just over a year ago, Bansal told Mint that the company was on track to hit $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the first half of 2026. According to co-founder Anantika Jain, Nurix has achieved that goal. The focus is now on scaling the business to $50 million ARR by 2028, a milestone “that will perhaps be supported by a fundraise as well,” she said.
When Nurix was launched in 2024, it secured a combined seed and Series A round of $27.5 million led by Accel and General Catalyst. In March this year, Dutch investor Prosus joined the company’s capitalization table (captable) with a $14.7 million capital infusion, a development first reported by tech news platform Inc42.
Moving beyond voice
The Bengaluru startup’s pivot toward broader enterprise AI stems from the founders' conviction that the market extends far beyond simple voice and chat functions.
“Voice conversations are now table stakes for enterprises,” Jain said. “Also, it's pretty limited in the overall impact that it can have for them as an organisation. It's why we're thinking about how we can expand that into non-conversational workflows that require both a deterministic and indeterministic flow.”
Beyond realizing that contact centres represent only a fraction of corporate needs, Nurix discovered a distinct pattern in the US market: American clients prefer a single vendor that handles everything from voice AI to end-to-end workflow automation.
To capture this demand, Nurix launched a new business vertical dedicated to building AI-native software from scratch, helping clients migrate away from legacy systems. While voice and chat solutions made up the bulk of its deployments just six months ago, Bansal said non-conversational workflow automation now commands a “meaningful” and growing share of their output.
Change of tack
Like many other enterprise firms, Nurix targets companies in both India and the US. India currently accounts for a majority of its business, pulling in 65% of revenue. In FY26, Bansal had said the two markets’ contributions would be equal by the end of that fiscal year, but that didn’t materialize, with the US business having grown only 5% so far.
However, Jain said this was a conscious decision and that the company had changed its strategy to capture a larger share of the local market and solidify its domestic footprint before expanding abroad. “A lot more of our resources, people and brand are here, so that's been the focus,” she said.
In India, the average size of the annual contracts Nurix holds with enterprises stands at $120,000, with its largest contract worth $600,000. In the US, that range is significantly larger, given that the company targets mid-market businesses valued between $500 million and $5 billion.
“The proof-of-concept projects we're running there should convert into contracts valued between $500,000 and $850,000, and on that front, we have a clear line of visibility," Jain said. "By this time next year, we're expecting to reach an average contract value of between $300,000 and $350,000."
Nurix is moving into the Middle East as well, following its recent acquisition of conversational automation platform Verloop. Founded in 2015, Verloop is backed by Alpha Wave Global, Pratithi Investments, Inflexor Ventures and Pavestone Capital, among others. It had raised a total of $15.3 million from investors, according to startup data platform Tracxn.
The deal was financed entirely from Nurix's balance sheet and gives the company access to Verloop's roster of 100 clients in the Middle East. The buyout also integrates new linguistic capabilities into Nurix's tech stack, offering support for languages that it previously didn't have as part of its platform, including Malayalam and Arabic.