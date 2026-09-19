Multiple unions threaten strikes at Barricks flagship Mali gold mine, documents show

* Workers cite demands related to mission expenses and labour agreements

* Loulo-Gounkoto produced about 190,000 ounces in first half of 2026

* Mali has renewed 14 exploration permits since August 21 after a two-year licensing freeze

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Unions representing workers at the Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex in Mali, operated by Barrick Mining, have issued a series of strike notices to management, raising the risk of labour disruptions from September 28 at one of Mali's largest gold-producing operations, according to documents seen by Reuters on Friday.

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The notices were filed by unions representing mine workers at SOMILO SA and GOUNKOTO SA, which operate the mines at the complex. Separate strike notices were submitted by Barrick's catering and support staff contractor Food & Events Africa (FEA) and workers in Mali's mining regulator and other mining administration agencies.

The unions said they would begin strike action towards the end of the month if demands related to overtime pay, reimbursement of mission expenses and implementation of labour agreements were not met.

Barrick and Mali's mines ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MALI TIGHTENS GRIP ON MINING SECTOR

Mali, one of Africa's largest gold producers, has been tightening its grip on the mining sector as it seeks a bigger share of revenues.

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The military-led government returned operational control of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex to Canadian miner Barrick in December after the government placed the complex under temporary state administration during a dispute that lasted almost a year. While mining has resumed, the ramp-up has been gradual, with the complex producing about 190,000 ounces of gold in the first half of 2026, well below pre-dispute levels, according to Barrick.

Workers at SOMILO SA, which operates the Loulo mine, and GOUNKOTO SA, operator of the neighbouring Gounkoto mine, have each called four-day strikes from September 28 to October 1, citing management's failure to address demands submitted in February.

Separately, unions representing workers at Food & Events Africa (FEA), which provides catering and support services at Loulo and Gounkoto, have called five-day strikes from September 28 to October 2, accusing management of failing to honour agreements on overtime pay, benefits and worker welfare.

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Similarly, unions representing workers at Mali's mining regulator, the National Directorate of Geology and Mines, and other mining administration agencies have called a 72-hour strike from September 29 to October 1 over unpaid salaries, allowances and mining-sector bonuses.

The strike threats come as Mali reopens its mining licensing regime after a more than two-year freeze tied to a clean-up of the mining cadastre. Authorities have renewed 14 gold and lithium exploration permits since August 21, covering eight companies including units of First Lithium and Cora Gold, according to decrees.

(Reporting by Mali newsroom; Additional reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila, Robbie Corey-Boulet and Daniel Wallis)