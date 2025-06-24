Multiples, 360 One among homegrown PEs eyeing a minority stake in VIP Industries
Summary
Multiples and 360 One are in talks to buy a 26% stake in VIP Industries, possibly triggering an open offer. The stake sale is part of ongoing efforts of the promoter family–the Piramals–to exit the business.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Domestic private equity (PE) firms such as Multiples Alternatives and 360 One are in talks to pick up a minority stake in listed luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries, three people with knowledge of the development said.
