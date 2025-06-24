As per a latest report by Statista, the revenue generated in the luggage and bags market in India amounted to $15.04 billion in 2024. It is expected that the market will experience an annual growth rate of 5.02% (CAGR 2024-2029), with 87% of the sales likely to come from non-luxury products. India’s growing middle class and increasing travel aspirations are driving a surge in demand for premium luggage and bags.