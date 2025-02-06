Companies
Renuka Ramnath's Multiples just bet $200 mn on QBurst for a controlling stake
SummaryFounded in 2004, QBurst develops digital solutions across the spectrum, from digital marketing for companies to cloud consulting services and even data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company currently has over 3,000 employees spread over 21 cities in 11 countries.
Multiples, an alternative asset management company, has acquired a controlling stake in software development company QBurst for around $200 million, marking its largest investment in the technology services space so far.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more