Trucks, three-wheelers and more: How Murugappa is riding the electric revolution

“We realized that we need to move towards the journey of self-dependence and own this thing," Jalaj Gupta, managing director, Montra said, on a day the company opened a battery pack plant in Haryana's Manesar with an annual capacity of 1.7 GWh. It also launched a new electric truck with a battery swapping option, plus a new conveyor belt for its electric trucks at the Manesar plant. The company, which used to import entire battery packs from China’s EVE, will now source only the battery cells from China. The plant will provide battery packs for its electric trucks.