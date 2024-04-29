Musk courts Chinese officials seeking approval for Tesla’s self-driving tech
Raffaele Huang , Selina Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST
SummaryHis visit to Beijing on Sunday comes as the electric-vehicle maker struggles with flagging demand.
Elon Musk met with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on Sunday as he pushes for approval to introduce Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance technology in its biggest overseas market, where it has been losing ground to homegrown electric-vehicle makers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less