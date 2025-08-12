Musk takes fight with OpenAI to Apple over its app store
Musk said Apple’s App Store was suppressing his GrokAI chatbot while favoring ChatGPT.
Elon Musk said Apple is behaving anticompetitively by promoting OpenAI’s ChatGPT while suppressing his Grok AI chatbot in the App Store, renewing his criticism of the iPhone maker’s partnership with OpenAI.
