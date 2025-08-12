Musk takes fight with OpenAI to Apple over its app store

Musk’s posts are the latest related to his long-running dispute with OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman. His relationship with OpenAI has soured since he helped found the company in 2015. He sued the ChatGPT maker last year, alleging at the time it had abandoned its founding principles by attempting to convert to a for-profit company. He later withdrew and refiled the suit several times with new allegations. OpenAI has disputed his claims and said he is motivated by being a competitor.