Musk’s xAI has discussed deal for share in future Tesla revenue

The terms of any revenue-sharing agreement between xAI and Tesla would depend in part upon how extensively Tesla relied on xAI’s technology as opposed to its own, the people said. xAI executives have discussed an even revenue split from Tesla’s FSD, one of the people said.Musk has bet the future of Tesla on robotics and artificial intelligence. FSD costs Tesla drivers $99 a month or a flat fee of $8,000 to use the service, which requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. The company is also developing a robotaxi, which is scheduled to be unveiled Oct. 10. It is unclear when it will be made available to the public.