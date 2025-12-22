My goal is to build a younger, leaner, hungrier kind of Kotak: Ashok Vaswani

In a bank or any company, when there is a lateral appointment of a CEO, and you see some changes happening at the top leadership. Have you managed to get new people in place?

Throughout my career, whenever I have moved to a new job, you can check it, I have never moved with a team. That's a bad practice. I have always said that there is a team in place and that team has built the company. There is a lot of organisational memory which should not be lost. Having said that, we have to think about what the future holds. When Uday started the company, he had a bunch of folks roughly his age who grew with him. Now they have come to the stage where they are close to retirement, they have worked really hard, and they have done well, and they are saying, “Let me at least get the fruits of all my labour.” To that extent, when people come up for superannuation, we have said, okay, fine, go ahead and retire. My goal is to build a younger, leaner, hungrier kind of Kotak. When it comes to times like superannuation, we say, let's move on.