My goal is to build a younger, leaner, hungrier kind of Kotak: Ashok Vaswani

As January approaches, Ashok Vaswani will begin his third year as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Soon after Vaswani joined the bank, it had to start untangling itself for regulatory crosshairs. Since then, the RBI-imposed embargo on enlisting more digital customers has been lifted, it has made a couple of acquisitions, and is now in the race to acquire a big one, but Vaswani unsurprisingly sidesteps talk of IDBI Bank. The presence of Uday Kotak, the promoter, on the board has helped him cushion the impact of the superannuations/resignations of a few senior colleagues, with Vaswani saying his ‘goal is to build a younger, leaner, hungrier kind of Kotak.’