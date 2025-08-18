‘My wife also felt bad’: L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan clarifies remark on working Sundays

Larsen & Toubro Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan has responded to the controversy over his remark suggesting employees should work on Sundays, saying the comment was made casually during an internal interaction and not meant to be prescriptive.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Subrahmanyan explained that he was under pressure at the time due to project delays and concerns raised by clients.

“There were serious issues on my mind. Five or six clients, including some very high-profile ones, personally spoke to me, called me, and sent emails about our progress. I was worried because we were struggling to mobilise staff and labour, and work was not happening the way it should. Despite my involvement, projects were not moving. It was not good to be called out at that level. It doesn’t reflect well on me or the organisation,” he said.

Difficult episode for L&T Chief Subrahmanyan added that his comment was made “casually” during a conversation and should not have been recorded, as such recordings were against the rules.

“When one gentleman asked me the question, I spoke casually, but it (recording the conversation) went against the rules as there was a statutory warning of no recording. On hindsight I could have answered differently. Normally, I speak in an easy manner, that’s my style. But I acknowledge I could have spoken differently. My wife also felt bad because her name got involved,” he said.

The L&T chief admitted that the episode has been difficult for him.

“Preyed on my mind”: L&T Chief “It has not been easy. It has preyed on my mind. But what happened, happened. I cannot withdraw it now. If a similar question comes in a similar mood, maybe I’ll answer differently. There was a bad background then — performance was poor. And performance is our oxygen. When it goes wrong, things come out in that manner. Maybe it could have come out differently,” he added.

