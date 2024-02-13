Companies
Myntra is selling lipstick and blush. Should Nykaa be worried?
Suneera Tandon 10 min read 13 Feb 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Summary
- After fashion, Myntra has added a second growth engine—beauty products. The company is making investments in technology, supply-chain and brand partnerships. The inside story.
New Delhi: Recently, a colleague of mine started looking for lip colours. Her online searches took her to e-tailing giant Amazon, beauty retailer Nykaa and fashion platform Myntra—yes, the Flipkart group company also sells beauty products.
