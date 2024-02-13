Myntra is selling lipstick and blush. Should Nykaa be worried?

According to estimates by Redseer Strategy Consultants, a consulting firm, this market in India is expected to grow from $17 billion in 2021 to $30 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 12%—among the highest within the retail categories. The online beauty and personal care market is expected to grow even faster, at 27% annually between 2022 and 2026, to $8.4 billion. The growth is expected as the beauty business is getting organized. For years, India lacked the presence of large, organized beauty retail chains. Instead, customers would buy lip colours, kajal sticks and foundations from one-off beauty stores in their city. Now, online commerce chains have created more awareness around the category, product discovery is easier and they have been able to establish trust. In the business of beauty, counterfeits are a nuisance.