Mythos: AI’s watershed moment or a security nightmare?

Anthropic’s Mythos, a frontier artificial intelligence (AI) model, can outperform humans in detecting vulnerabilities across systems, including banks, telcos and utilities. While it can detect flaws faster and better than humans, global agencies warn it could be used as a potential cyberweapon too. Mint decodes.
Anthropic’s Mythos, a frontier artificial intelligence (AI) model, can outperform humans in detecting vulnerabilities across systems, including banks, telcos and utilities. While it can detect flaws faster and better than humans, global agencies warn it could be used as a potential cyberweapon too. Mint decodes.
1. What is Mythos?
Claude Mythos or Mythos is US-based Anthropic's advanced AI model designed to handle complex cybersecurity tasks such as identifying bugs, analyzing systems and even generating exploits. Mythos is a huge leap in autonomous capabilities of AI; it can outperform humans in identifying cybersecurity flaws, and exploit vulnerabilities, including bugs in operating systems and web browsers. The model is being tested under the closed-door ‘Project Glasswing’, where a small group of US firms (including AWS, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, JP Morgan) are testing it for defensive cybersecurity purposes. Indian government agencies have also sought access before its public release.
1. What is Mythos?
Claude Mythos or Mythos is US-based Anthropic's advanced AI model designed to handle complex cybersecurity tasks such as identifying bugs, analyzing systems and even generating exploits. Mythos is a huge leap in autonomous capabilities of AI; it can outperform humans in identifying cybersecurity flaws, and exploit vulnerabilities, including bugs in operating systems and web browsers. The model is being tested under the closed-door ‘Project Glasswing’, where a small group of US firms (including AWS, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, JP Morgan) are testing it for defensive cybersecurity purposes. Indian government agencies have also sought access before its public release.
2. What are the benefits of Mythos?
With its ability to detect vulnerabilities that humans can miss, Mythos can make digital infrastructure more secure. Mythos can even identify flaws that have persisted for decades. By identifying weaknesses, it enables organizations to patch systems before attackers exploit them. Its automation reduces reliance on scarce human expertise, allowing defenses to scale more effectively. Mythos also sets a new benchmark for security standards, forcing industries to raise resilience levels. Mythos is actually the biggest upgrade that cybersecurity systems have seen, setting new standards to secure everything—from digital payments and bank transactions to utilities.
3. So why are regulators worried? What are the risks?
Regulators view Mythos's power as dangerous, as it compresses the vulnerability discovery timeline from years to hours. It can outperform human experts in hacking tasks. But its ability to autonomously generate exploits means that if misused, it could destabilize critical infrastructure such as financial, payments, telecom, utility systems and government networks. Governments fear hostile actors could weaponize Mythos for cyberattacks at scale. The model is a double-edged sword, capable of both defense and offense. What makes it is particularly concerning is the regulators' struggle to balance the need for innovation and enhanced security with risk management.
4. Does Mythos redefine what AI can do?
Yes. Mythos demonstrates what autonomous AI systems can do. So far it has been used only as an assistant, but Mythos is like an autonomous agent for cybersecurity. Previous models focused on productivity gains: offer multiple options and reduce time to write, code, or reason. But Mythos shows AI can independently discover, analyze and exploit vulnerabilities, without human guidance. This positions AI not just as a helper but as a strategic actor capable of reshaping digital defense and offense. Mythos signals that AI is entering a new phase where autonomy and specialized expertise redefine its role.
5. What can banks and regulators do to duck Mythos misuse risk?
Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry are assessing its risks and urging banks to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has also flagged risks, especially for MSMEs and critical infrastructure. Banks and regulators will have to step up audits using AI-led vulnerability scanning as a routine and deploy systems that simulate Mythos-like attacks to stress-test defenses. As of now, Anthropic has decided not to publicly release the model that was unveiled early April. While it marks a significant leap in AI capability, regulators need to ensure Mythos and similar frontier models are used for protection rather than exploitation.