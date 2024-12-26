Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran recently posted his year-end message on the company's website that not only pays tribute to Ratan Tata's legacy but also points to 500,000 new jobs within the company in the coming year.

In his year-end message, Tata Group Chairman discussed the humanitarian crises in the wake of year’s geopolitical upheavals. He touched upon the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, and their impact on global supply chains.

As he paid heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, he said, the former chairperson of the Tata Group was “a man whose personality, integrity and strategic vision shaped our business for a generation.” He added, “Our Group has lost an irreplaceable role model and leader. And I have lost a cherished mentor and friend."

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s year-end note

Touching upon the values advocated by the Tata Group, he said, “Progress holds little value if it doesn’t enhance human wellbeing.”

Vision for 500,000 jobs in next 5 years He further stressed on the company's commitment to India’s future and asserted that AI-led breakthroughs in healthcare and mobility can help the whole of humanity. Highlighting that manufacturing has the potential to transform the Indian economy, he announced that the company plans to create 500,000 new jobs in this sector, over the next five years.

From semiconductors, electric vehicles to solar equipment, these job openings will be spread across key sectors and among other critical hardware industries. “This is in addition to the many services jobs we expect to introduce across retail, tech services, airlines, and hospitality, among other sectors,” he said.

He concluded the year-end message with optimistic outlook to the coming year and stated, “India’s economy is strong and the great trends of the age are in our favour."