Govt wants its big banks to help their rival–the country’s youngest infra lender
Summary
- The Union government is discussing a plan for strong public sector banks to buy stakes in infrastructure lender NaBFID.
- The discussions are on at various levels of the government on the percentage ownership of banks in NaBFID, which is currently wholly owned by the government.
New Delhi/Mumbai: The government is discussing a proposal that could end up in India’s strongest state-owned banks backing their newest rival—the country’s youngest state-owned specialised infrastructure financier.