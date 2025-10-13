Namma Yatri’s ₹25 revolution: The tiny Bengaluru app forced Uber and Ola to change—what’s next?
Sakshi Sadashiv 11 min read 13 Oct 2025, 05:55 pm IST
Summary
The commute-facilitating app blazed a trail, taking no commissions from drivers at a time when aggregators were taking a hefty cut. Now, with Ola and Uber following its lead, Namma Yatri no longer has a unique selling proposition.
New Delhi: For Priya Ramesh, a denizen of Bengaluru, the daily commute to work didn’t start at the door, but on a screen, well before she stepped out. She always had three apps open: Uber, Ola and Rapido, the trinity that ruled mobility in the city. Fares would fluctuate, drivers cancel, and autos tease from the edge of the map never to arrive, in an ouroboros of hope and cancellation.
