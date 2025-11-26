Nilekani’s Fundamentum preps these four portfolio startups for IPOs
Summary
The move comes as venture capital funds prepare portfolio exits amid plans to raise their next rounds of capital. Venture capital firms have seen the exit path open up as the Indian IPO markets staged a revival over the past couple of years.
Nandan Nilekani-led venture capital firm Fundamentum is lining up at least four companies in its portfolio for a public listing over the next 12–24 months, co-founder and partner Ashish Kumar said.
