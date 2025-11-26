Nilekani’s Fundamentum preps these four portfolio startups for IPOs

SaaS logistics firm FarEye is also inching toward the public markets. The 11-year-old company posted modest double-digit revenue growth in FY24, and cut its losses sharply by nearly two-thirds. Though still relatively small in scale, FarEye has raised over $152 million across about 10 funding rounds. Both Kuku FM and FarEye are IPO bets for Fundamentum, as both are weighing whether the public markets could support its next stage of expansion.