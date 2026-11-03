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Nandini curd price revision in Karnataka: KMF agrees to ₹2 per litre cut after 1 November hike; check old vs new prices

Sheetal Goel
Published3 Nov 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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Nandini curd price revision: KMF agrees to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 per litre cut after 1 November hike; check old vs new prices
Nandini curd price revision: KMF agrees to ₹2 per litre cut after 1 November hike; check old vs new prices(PTI)
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has agreed to reduce Nandini curd prices by 2 per litre following his suggestion, days after the federation raised rates by up to 14 per litre from 1 November 2026.

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Shivakumar announced the development on Monday, 2 November, while defending the milk price revision, according to a PTI report published by ThePrint. He said he had conveyed the suggestion to the KMF delegation, who had called on him to felicitate him.

“I have suggested to them (KMF office-bearers) to reduce the curd prices, they have agreed to reduce it by 2 per litre,” the Chief Minister said.

What are the old and revised Nandini curd prices?

Before the latest revision, a one-litre pack of Nandini curd cost 54, while a 500-gram pack was priced at 28. Following KMF's 1 November price revision, the rates increased to 68 and 34, respectively.

With the proposed 2-per-litre reduction announced by D K Shivakumar, the one-litre pack could now cost 66

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Why were Nandini milk and curd prices increased?

The Karnataka Cabinet approved an 8-per-litre increase in Nandini milk prices on 29 October, with the revised rates taking effect from 1 November. Of this increase, 7 is meant to go directly to dairy farmers, while 1 will be allocated to milk cooperatives (KMF) to meet operational expenses.

The curd price revision followed the milk price hike. KMF increased the price of one-litre curd packs by 14 and 500-gram packs by 6. The BJP women's wing staged a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Monday, demanding that the government roll back the price increases. Similar protests were reported elsewhere in Karnataka.

While acknowledging public dissatisfaction, Shivakumar defended the government's decision, saying it would benefit 11 lakh farmer families. He said dairy farmers had sought an increase of 12 per litre and that the revised rates would help prevent milk from being diverted to neighbouring states.

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He said, “Also, milk was going to other states because of higher prices there. Now following this increase, I’m told that about 10 lakh litres have started coming back to us.”

Differences in milk prices across variants were based on their fat content. “Officials will explain the details regarding the difference in prices,” Shivakumar said.

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Now, the 2-per-litre reduction in Nandini curd prices comes amid growing opposition to the 1 November price hike.

Disclaimer: Check KMF's official website for the latest price notification.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More

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