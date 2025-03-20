Companies
Narayana Health, VC firm W Health Ventures to launch cancer care clinics
Summary
- The multispecialty hospital chain launched a joint venture with healthtech-focused VC firm W Health and venture studio 2070 Health. The objective is to take the treatment to patients and keep them out of hospitals as India's cancer burden grows.
Narayana Health is ramping up its oncology offerings with a new chain of cancer care centres, taking the treatment to patients and keeping them out of hospitals as the disease burden rises in India.
