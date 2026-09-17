Drama at Tata Sons: Chandra gets fresh term; Tata Trusts calls it 'illegal'

Bengaluru/Mumbai :In a rare boardroom coup, the Tata Sons board decided to grant a five-year extension to chairman N. Chandrasekaran in the face of Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata’s objection, prompting the majority shareholder to call the decision “illegal” and stating it will continue the process to find a new chairman.

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On Thursday, in a nearly four-hour-long board meeting, the six-member board of Tata Sons reappointed Chandrasekaran for five years starting 21 February, despite Noel rejecting the resolution.

“At the meeting of the board on September 17, 2026, Chandra acceded to the board's request to reconsider his decision. The board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as executive chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure,” said a statement from Tata Sons.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the decision made by the Tata Sons board regarding N. Chandrasekaran's tenure? ⌵ The Tata Sons board decided to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term, despite objections from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. 2 Why did Tata Trusts call the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran 'illegal'? ⌵ Tata Trusts deemed the reappointment 'illegal' because it required a majority vote from the Trusts' nominee directors, and since Noel Tata voted against it, the resolution was rendered legally void. 3 How did the Tata Sons board reach the decision to extend Chandrasekaran's term? ⌵ The board reached its decision during a nearly four-hour meeting, where five members voted in favor of Chandrasekaran, relying on a prior unanimous resolution from Tata Trusts expressing appreciation for his leadership. 4 Should shareholders of Tata Sons be concerned about the leadership changes? ⌵ Yes, shareholders should be concerned, as unresolved leadership disputes may affect investor confidence, especially with the impending requirement to list on the stock market. 5 What factors led to the conflict between N. Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata regarding the company's direction? ⌵ The conflict stemmed from disagreements over whether Tata Sons should pursue a public listing and how to allocate capital for newer, underperforming businesses like Air India and BigBasket.

Also Read | Tata tables a mega offer from SP Group to avoid listing

Trustee Venu Srinivasan, along with four other board members, voted in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, disregarding Noel’s opposition. Given that appointing the chair requires a majority vote from Trusts' nominees, and the two nominees—Tata and Srinivasan— cast opposing votes, it is unclear how Chandrasekaran was granted a third five-year term.

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Tata Trusts was quick to reject the appointment.

'Legal nullity' “The resolution seeking to reappoint Mr. N. Chandrasekaran in the board meeting today, with four directors voting in favour, and Mr Noel Tata against, was a legal nullity in view of the provisions of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons,” said a statement from Tata Trusts. “The process for appointing a Chairman under the Article of Association requires a majority of the Trusts' Nominee Directors voting in favour of the resolution. That process applies equally to a first appointment and to reappointing someone who already holds the office. The Board, accordingly, cannot lawfully hold a meeting or pass a resolution on the Chairman's appointment or reappointment unless both nominee directors are present, and cannot validly pass such a resolution unless both nominee directors vote in favour. Given that Mr Noel Tata, being one of the Trust nominee directors, voted against the proposal, it was rendered legally void and without any basis”.

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While Noel Tata had voiced his objection to the reappointment in February, the Tata Sons board on Thursday relied on a resolution sent in by Tata Trusts last year to back Chandrasekaran.

“The Board (Tata Sons) received from Tata Trusts their unanimous resolution dated July 28, 2025 expressing their appreciation of the chairman of Tata Sons, Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (Chandra) for his stewardship of the Group from 2017 onwards. In recognition of these efforts the Tata Trusts resolved that he be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current term. Subsequently, in September 2025, the Board of Tata Sons agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandra as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years,” said a Tata Sons release.

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Also Read | Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Trusts

Exit mode On 12 August, Chandrasekaran said he would not seek a third term at the conglomerate's helm after not finding support from Noel, who had opposed a proposal for his reappointment, first discussed at the board meeting on 24 February.

Still, Chandrasekaran needs approval from Tata Sons shareholders to continue as a director, which has been pending since 18 August, when the annual general meeting of Tata Sons was deferred due to lack of quorum. This was because a 15 May Maharashtra Charity Commissioner order has limited Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding any meeting or taking any decision, pending a probe. Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT) are two principal shareholders of Tata Sons, owning close to 51.5%, and jointly nominate representatives to attend Tata Sons' shareholder meetings. As SRTT could not convene a meeting, it could not decide which members could attend Tata Sons’ board meeting.

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The Registrar of Companies has granted Tata Sons a 90-day extension to hold its AGM, which means the Tata Sons shareholder meeting should be held before 18 November.

Besides Chandrasekaran, Noel, Srinivasan, the Tata Sons board includes Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George.

Also Read | Divisions run deep as Tata Sons meets

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.