Chandra, Venu didn't inform Tata Sons board of a second family firm deal

Bengaluru and Mumbai: A company owned by the family of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran is pursuing a ₹330-crore industrial park in Karnataka to serve automaker TVS Motor Co., marking its second such project involving the two-wheeler maker, whose chairman-emeritus Venu Srinivasan backed Chandrasekaran for a third term at the helm of Tata Sons.
In November 2025, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, owned by Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha, and son Pranav, approached Karnataka's Land Audit Committee for 35 acres in the state-run Immavu industrial area about 20 km south of Mysuru. The meeting's minutes describe the project as an 'Industrial Park for Auto Component Manufacturing and Supply for TVS Motors and their Tier 1 Suppliers.' Hanno's latest financial statements show the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the state’s agency that buys and develops industrial land, has since allotted it land for about ₹27 crore, of which it paid ₹7.91 crore in FY26.