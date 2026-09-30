Chandra, Venu didn't inform Tata Sons board of a second family firm deal

Bengaluru and Mumbai: A company owned by the family of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran is pursuing a ₹330-crore industrial park in Karnataka to serve automaker TVS Motor Co., marking its second such project involving the two-wheeler maker, whose chairman-emeritus Venu Srinivasan backed Chandrasekaran for a third term at the helm of Tata Sons.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: A company owned by the family of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran is pursuing a ₹330-crore industrial park in Karnataka to serve automaker TVS Motor Co., marking its second such project involving the two-wheeler maker, whose chairman-emeritus Venu Srinivasan backed Chandrasekaran for a third term at the helm of Tata Sons.
In November 2025, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, owned by Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha, and son Pranav, approached Karnataka's Land Audit Committee for 35 acres in the state-run Immavu industrial area about 20 km south of Mysuru. The meeting's minutes describe the project as an 'Industrial Park for Auto Component Manufacturing and Supply for TVS Motors and their Tier 1 Suppliers.' Hanno's latest financial statements show the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the state’s agency that buys and develops industrial land, has since allotted it land for about ₹27 crore, of which it paid ₹7.91 crore in FY26.
In November 2025, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, owned by Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha, and son Pranav, approached Karnataka's Land Audit Committee for 35 acres in the state-run Immavu industrial area about 20 km south of Mysuru. The meeting's minutes describe the project as an 'Industrial Park for Auto Component Manufacturing and Supply for TVS Motors and their Tier 1 Suppliers.' Hanno's latest financial statements show the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the state’s agency that buys and develops industrial land, has since allotted it land for about ₹27 crore, of which it paid ₹7.91 crore in FY26.
Neither Chandrasekaran nor Srinivasan have informed the Tata Sons board about this business relationship. Tata Sons had earlier said that the transactions did not need to be placed before its board. Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board and a member of the nomination and remuneration committee that evaluates Chandrasekaran's performance and pay, also did not inform Tata Sons or Tata Trusts, according to an earlier statement from the philanthropic entities that own 65.9% of the Group’s holding firm.
Hanno does not count as a related party of TVS Motor under Indian law, because Chandrasekaran is not a TVS director. That keeps the deals out of TVS's related-party disclosures and leaves the duty to disclose with the two boards: Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.
The lack of disclosure has prompted corporate governance experts to question whether it is a conflict of interest and a breach of the Tata Code of Conduct. The Tata Code of Conduct says a conflict arises when an employee "can get an unfair benefit, for themselves, a family member, or someone close" by making or influencing decisions about a deal, and it requires executive directors to disclose real or potential conflicts to the board.
Srinivasan’s decisive vote on 17 September helped Chandrasekaran secure a third five-year term, starting February next year. Tata Trusts have disputed the appointment, calling it a "legal nullity".
The pattern
Earlier, in June 2025, three months after Hanno was created, TVS Motor leased about 17 acres of farmland to it in Uddanapalli, Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, near TVS's Hosur plant, government records show. In November, HDFC Bank offered Hanno a ₹60 crore construction loan, secured by its lease rights and the building to be built there, according to a term sheet seen by Mint. The term sheet calls it the 'TVS Motors Warehouse Project', and estimates the cost of the 3.3 lakh sq. ft facility, due by March 2027, at ₹106.3 crore.
The Immavu site in Karnataka is about 10km from TVS Motor's Mysuru factory at Kadakola.
Eighteen months after its creation, Hanno has two projects worth a total of ₹436 crore, each planned near a TVS Motor plant in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
What Hanno told Karnataka
“The representative of the company appeared before the committee and highlighted the project proposal and requested allotment of 35.00 acres of KIADB land at Immavu Industrial area, Mysuru District,” read the minutes of Karnataka's Land Audit Committee dated 6 November 2025. “He (the representative of Hanno One) also informed that M/s. Hanno One Warehousing Private Limited was incorporated in March 2025 in Mumbai. The company is in the process of establishing light manufacturing facility in 3,28,000 Sq.ft of land in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and entered into agreement with TVS Motor company”.
“The Committee noted the request of the company, opinion of CEO & EM, KIADB and after detailed discussions, resolved to recommend to SLSWCC to accord approval for the project proposal of M/s Hanno One Warehousing Private Limited to establish "Industrial Park for Auto Component Manufacturing and Supply for TVS Motors and their Tier 1 Suppliers" and KIADB to allot 35 acres of land at Immavu Industrial Area, Mysore District”.
Karnataka's Land Audit Committee, which vets large land requests and often trims them, recommended the full 35 acres and sent the proposal to the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) for approval, with KIADB to allot the land. Subsequently, KIADB allotted the land to Hanno, although Mint could not ascertain the date the company received the land.
Karnataka's Land Audit Committee minutes dated 6 November last year list Pranav's net worth as ₹11.26 crore, about 3% of the project's proposed ₹330 crore cost. At the time, Hanno had not yet completed a single building.
Mint could not establish whether TVS Motor has agreed to use the Immavu park.
Emails sent to KIADB, TVS Motor and Hanno One seeking a comment went unanswered. Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not reply to questions.
“At the end of the day, it is the Tata board members who are the arbiters and who ascertain if these transactions were in breach of the Tata Code of Conduct. The question should be to the board of Tata Sons if they are comfortable with these transactions,” said Amit Tandon, founder and managing director at Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm.
“So, the next question is ‘Who is best placed to opine on the opinions?’” Tandon quipped, when asked whether the transaction between Chandrasekaran's family-owned entity and TVS Motor breaches the Tata Sons Code of Conduct.