National Geographic has reportedly laid off its 19 editorial staff writers and it will no longer be sold on US newsstands, reported The Guardian citing the Washington Post report.

As per details, the firm's future editorial work will instead be done by freelance writers and the few editors remaining on staff, added the report.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got to work with w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor," tweeted one of National Geographic’s now-former senior writers Craig Welch.

The move has been taken as part of cost-cutting measures by its parent company, Disney, the magazine. Though the firm said it would continue to publish monthly issues.

“Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms," CNN reported the spokesperson as saying. “Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect."

The latest update arrived as a series of large layoffs shook the media industry in recent months, with CNN began laying off hundreds of staffers across different areas in November 2022. Also, Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti in December 2022 announced that 12% of the digital media company’s staff, nearly 200 people, would be let go. Even Vice Media laid off about a dozen employees and in May 2023.