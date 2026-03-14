Mumbai: Six months after steel magnate Naveen Jindal made an unsolicited bid to acquire the steel assets of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG, the two sides have hit an impasse over three key sticking points, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Jindal Steel's Thyssenkrupp buy talks in gridlock, a new suitor stirs the pot
SummaryJindal Steel International is seeking clarity on pension liabilities, retrenchment costs and German government support for a cleaner steel transition, while Thyssenkrupp wants details on the bidder’s post-acquisition investment and financing plans.
Mumbai: Six months after steel magnate Naveen Jindal made an unsolicited bid to acquire the steel assets of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG, the two sides have hit an impasse over three key sticking points, according to two people familiar with the matter.
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