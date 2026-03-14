Jindal Steel's Thyssenkrupp buy talks in gridlock, a new suitor stirs the pot

Jindal Steel International, the Indian bidder, is seeking clarity on the pension liabilities and retrenchment costs it would inherit with the asset. The company also wants to know how much fiscal support the German government would provide to help fund the transition from blast furnace-based steelmaking to relatively cleaner operations, in line with support extended by other European governments to their domestic steelmakers. However, Thyssenkrupp first wants Jindal to disclose its post-acquisition investment plans for the asset and explain how it intends to finance them, one of the two people said.