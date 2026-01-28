Navi Mumbai airport plans to start international operations by June after getting night flight permit, CEO Bansal says
Summary
CEO Arun Bansal emphasized the need for easier bilateral agreements to increase foreign airline operations.
HYDERABAD: Gautam Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport expects to start international operations by June, after obtaining clearance for night flying operations in the next month, the company’s top executive said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story