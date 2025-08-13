Navigating the Uncertainties of the Decade: Reimagining Workplaces

Today’s world demands agility and adaptability, especially in the workplace. Organizations are constantly redefining strategies, reimagining their vision, and reshaping how and where work happens. The traditional workplace model is no longer enough; continuous experimentation is the new norm. In this evolving landscape, Anandorup Ghose, Partner at Deloitte South Asia, shares insights on navigating the disruption and understanding the crisis at hand.

Advertisement

This is part of Mint India’s Iconic Workplaces Certification Program, designed to strengthen organizations’ competitive positioning in the external market while enhancing internal workplace dynamics. The program offers a comprehensive diagnosis of work environments, empowering organizations to navigate uncertainty and thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

The past decade has brought a fundamental shift in the way we work — accelerated by the pandemic and further shaped by emerging technologies like AI. From your perspective, how has the very definition of the workplace evolved in this time? We’re witnessing post-pandemic shifts around return-to-work policies. The pendulum has swung both ways, but organizations now recognize that working from home doesn’t equate to taking a day off.

For context, in January 2020, our HR policy benchmark across leading organizations in India showed only 5% of Indian companies had a formal WFH policy. Today, it's safe to assume that nearly all the surveyed companies have such a policy in place.

Advertisement

With your extensive experience in HR advisory, particularly through Deloitte’s partnerships with a wide range of organizations, what are the defining characteristics of a thriving workplace today? I’d refer to academic theory here – a thriving workplace is where employees feel motivated and connected. They understand their roles, link effort to outcomes, and see the impact on both organizational and personal growth. As you’ll notice, this draws heavily from Vroom’s Theory. My core point: regardless of generation, technology, or external factors – the fundamentals of what drives people at work remain unchanged.

The workforce today is more informed and intentional, employees are seeking purpose, growth, and alignment with values, not just compensation. How can organizations better understand and respond to this shift in employee expectations? Compensation is as important in the equation as it always was. There are just other evolving parameters added to the picture. For organizations, two things are key: external market trends and internal shifts within the workplace. The former can be honed through talent and compensation, while the latter requires regular listening exercises that offer clear insights into employee perception.

Advertisement

With Gen Z entering the workforce, bringing new perspectives and digital fluency, how can companies leverage their strengths and be more present in the digital world? The whole social / digital media presence of organizations – as brand and employer marketing rather than product or service – has matured significantly over the years. A lot of it had changed in the COVID years and companies have continued their investments in it. It’s important for companies to ensure that digital media is used by employers and employees responsibly, with clear understanding of brand’s positioning.

Also Read | What makes a workplace iconic in 2025?

Technology, especially AI, is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. How can organizations embrace this innovation while managing employee concerns around job displacement and change fatigue? As organizations focus on ESG metrics, it is equally important for them to acknowledge that social and governance responsibilities include equipping individuals to manage in a post AI world, where some kinds of roles may lose relevance entirely. At this point of time, a typical employee is constantly bombarded with news and stories about how AI will take away jobs and how everyone needs to reskill – however there is almost infinitesimally small information or communication on what an employee should do or learn to manage this potentially concerning future.

Advertisement

Deloitte’s annual workforce studies capture evolving trends across industries. Based on these insights, how has the concept employee value proposition changed, and what truly engages today’s employees? Companies have become more adept at listening to employees and understanding how they think and feel. This awareness has helped shape more thoughtful and relevant EVPs (Employees’ Value Proposition). While the tools have evolved, the core of engagement remains the same, employees want to feel valued, connected, and aligned with the organization’s purpose and vision.

Looking ahead, how do you see the workplace evolving over the next five years? What is Iconic of today and what could be Iconic of tomorrow? The challenge over the next few years is the challenge of managing acute uncertainty. If the last decade is any indication, then companies and individuals are amazingly adept at adapting to uncertainty. Iconic organizations are those that have adapted their operating models and working styles with changing realities – economic, social or health related. The ones that will remain iconic in the future are those that continue to adapt and ensure their employees can adapt and thrive with them.

Advertisement

Why do you think organizations need external validation and internal evaluation? Why bifocal? How does it help or is it unique? Fundamentally no organization operates on an island. Therefore, companies need to listen carefully to internal metrics and voices. It is also equally important to understand how the talent market perceives and regards the organization. Considering these two factors will ensure continued relevance.

Lastly, how do you envision the Mint-Deloitte collaboration for Mint India’s Iconic initiative driving meaningful transformation in how companies reimagine the workplace? Mint and Deloitte have the unique advantage of having an orientation towards deep, thoughtful and nuanced research on trends and market realities. The power of these two organizations coming together lies in being able to provide the highest quality of analysis and opinions on what makes organizations relevant and iconic keeping in mind the realities of global and domestic business environments.

Advertisement