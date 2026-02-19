Tech Turbulence: Navitaire outage briefly jolts IndiGo, Akasa, AIX check-ins
A global technology outage involving airline reservation platform Navitaire briefly disrupted operations of carriers including IndiGo and Akasa Air on Thursday morning, before systems were restored within about half an hour, according to two people familiar with the matter. No major flight delays were reported.