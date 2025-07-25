Nayara Energy names Sergey Denisov as new CEO after Des Dorides resigns amid EU sanctions

Nayara Energy Ltd., a company partially owned by Russian giant Rosneft PJSC and recently hit by EU sanctions, has appointed a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Alessandro des Dorides last week, according to people familiar with the development.

Bloomberg
Published25 Jul 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Sergey Denisov takes over as CEO of Nayara Energy following Alessandro des Dorides' resignation.
Sergey Denisov takes over as CEO of Nayara Energy following Alessandro des Dorides' resignation. (REUTERS)

(Bloomberg) -- Nayara Energy Ltd., a company partially owned by Russian giant Rosneft PJSC and recently hit by EU sanctions, has appointed a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Alessandro des Dorides last week, according to people familiar with the development.

Sergey Denisov has replaced des Dorides, said the people, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Also Read | C Vijayakumar, one of Indian IT’s longest-serving CEOs, gets 3rd term at HCLTech

Denisov has been with Nayara since October 2017 and was most recently the refinery’s chief development officer, according to a LinkedIn profile under his name. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than six years at oil major BP Plc.

 

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: In 15,000-job cut memo, CEO Nadella says ‘by every measure…’

Des Dorides spent much of his career at Italian major Eni SpA. He became Nayara’s CEO in March 2024.

Reuters earlier reported that Denisov’s appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

Nayara’s webpage doesn’t list its key executives. Denisov didn’t immediately respond to messages sent via his LinkedIn account.

 

Also Read | ‘Minimalist will die…’: Bombay Shaving's CEO ‘predicts’ future of skincare brand

The development follows the EU’s latest round of restrictions last week, targeting Russia and its oil trade. That included sanctions against Nayara, in which Rosneft holds a 49.13% stake.

Rosneft has called the sanctions “unjustified and illegal.” The Mumbai-based refiner said in a statement on Monday that it was exploring legal and other options to protect its interests.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNayara Energy names Sergey Denisov as new CEO after Des Dorides resigns amid EU sanctions
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.