Nayara Energy names Sergey Denisov as new CEO after Des Dorides resigns amid EU sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Nayara Energy Ltd., a company partially owned by Russian giant Rosneft PJSC and recently hit by EU sanctions, has appointed a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Alessandro des Dorides last week, according to people familiar with the development.

Sergey Denisov has replaced des Dorides, said the people, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Denisov has been with Nayara since October 2017 and was most recently the refinery’s chief development officer, according to a LinkedIn profile under his name. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than six years at oil major BP Plc.

Des Dorides spent much of his career at Italian major Eni SpA. He became Nayara’s CEO in March 2024.

Reuters earlier reported that Denisov’s appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

Nayara’s webpage doesn’t list its key executives. Denisov didn’t immediately respond to messages sent via his LinkedIn account.

The development follows the EU’s latest round of restrictions last week, targeting Russia and its oil trade. That included sanctions against Nayara, in which Rosneft holds a 49.13% stake.