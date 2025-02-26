Companies
Nazara & Friends: Why Nitish Mittersain wants cash for his M&A train
Soumya Gupta 9 min read 26 Feb 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Summary
- India’s lone listed gaming company has been spending money on acquisitions for years, but investors complain that the company lacks a core business. Co-founder Nitish Mittersain thinks otherwise. Will his near-constant M&A spree work for his investors, and his new co-promoters?
Mumbai: Most ‘dotcoms’ from the ‘90s died in the 2000 bust. Not Nazara Technologies. It started out selling cricket games, wallpapers and other mobile content in the 2000s, but is now best known as India’s lone listed gaming company.
