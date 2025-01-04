Nazi ties to Credit Suisse ran deeper than was known, hidden files reveal
Margot Patrick , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jan 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Summary
- Fresh look at archives unearthed Nazi-linked accounts discovered by bank in 1990s but never disclosed to investigators.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Switzerland thought it came to terms with its Nazi-assisting past after harrowing probes in the 1990s led its two largest banks to pay more than $1 billion restitution to Holocaust victims. Documents unearthed in bank archives show it might have been at least in part a whitewash.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less