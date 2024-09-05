NBCC India share are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.11%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 185.55 and closed at 182.90. The stock reached a high of 185.90 and a low of 182.55 during the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
At 05 Sep 11:02 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 182.9, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82229.37, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 185.9 and a low of 182.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5188.49
10184.42
20179.86
50178.12
100158.08
300131.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 187.9, 191.02, & 193.45, whereas it has key support levels at 182.35, 179.92, & 176.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -76.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 76.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -1.03% today to trade at 182.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRCON International are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.15% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
