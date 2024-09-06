NBCC India share are down by -2.25%, Nifty down by -0.88%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 182.4 and closed at 178.3. The stock reached a high of 182.4 and a low of 177.2 during the day.

Published6 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
At 06 Sep 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 178.3, -2.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81402.45, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 182.4 and a low of 177.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5188.01
10184.97
20181.84
50178.95
100160.02
300132.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 184.77, 187.13, & 188.47, whereas it has key support levels at 181.07, 179.73, & 177.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -54.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -2.25% today to trade at 178.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRCON International are falling today, but its peers L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.88% & -0.97% each respectively.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
