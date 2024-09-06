NBCC India share are down by -2.25%, Nifty down by -0.88%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 182.4 and closed at ₹ 178.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 182.4 and a low of ₹ 177.2 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹178.3, -2.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81402.45, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹182.4 and a low of ₹177.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 188.01 10 184.97 20 181.84 50 178.95 100 160.02 300 132.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹184.77, ₹187.13, & ₹188.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹181.07, ₹179.73, & ₹177.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -54.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.