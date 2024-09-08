What ‘growth phobic’ Sundaram Finance can learn from Eliud Kipchoge

Despite the trust and goodwill that SFL has earned from its customers, it is not among the largest in the industry although it is one of the oldest. In its 70thyear of operation, its assets under management (AUM) totalled just ₹57,645 crore (including a housing business) in 2023-24. Its peers, who started off much later, have grown faster and bigger. Take the case of Bajaj Finance Ltd. In 37 years, the company has built an AUM that is five times SFL’s. Other NBFCs—Shriram Finance Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd—are far bigger, too.