NCLAT rejects Authum Investment plea challenging resolution of Srei companies
The National Company Law Tribunal had in August approved a resolution plan submitted by National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed an appeal by non-bank financier Authum Investment and Infrastructure challenging a bankruptcy tribunal order that had rejected its objections to a resolution plan for two Srei companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message